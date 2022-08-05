Listen to the audio version of the article

Bring the prized and sought-after Mediterranean bluefin tuna into the production of Rio Mare, the well-known and historic brand that is part of the Bolton Group food business unit, an Italian multinational company present with its product lines in large-scale distribution, in perfumeries , in pharmacies and specialized stores Bolton Group generates a turnover of almost 2.8 billion. For the moment this is a hypothesis, little more than a wish, but the Rio Mare management has begun to discuss the possible initiative with the leaders of the WWF with whom the Bolton Group food business unit has been collaborating for years. «A project that concerns the Egadi Islands area – explains Luciano Pirovano, Bolton Group’s global sustainable development director food -. We have been present here since 2014 with activities in support of the marine protected area. The production of bluefin tuna in the context of our industrial activities certainly has a great symbolic value and further attention to this territory ».

The sustainability of the fishing industry

The Food Business Unit of Bolton Group – with its Rio Mare brand in the first place – and WWF Italia and International have been working for years “to find solutions that lead the fishing industry to adopt increasingly sustainable production and supply policies: the partnership is was launched in 2016 and subsequently renewed in 2021, with the aim of promoting the values ​​of sustainability along the entire supply chain “. Thanks to this collaboration, the Bolton Group food business unit has implemented a roadmap that aims to reach 100% of tuna coming from MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) certified fisheries or involved in projects to improve the quality by 2024. solid and credible fisheries (Fips – Fishery Improvement Projects), directing their supply from healthy fish stocks, and to increase the traceability and transparency of the entire supply chain.

To this commitment is added the advocacy activity carried out together with WWF and aimed at institutions with the aim of involving government bodies in this process aimed at enhancing the entire supply chain, in particular for the adoption of new measures by Regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs), “to help rebuild overfished stocks and safeguard healthy stocks”.

The protection of marine protected areas

This context also includes the promotion and enhancement of the safeguarding of the “Blue Capital” and the protection of marine protected areas to preserve marine habitats. Support for the Marettimo Summer School 2022, in the “Egadi Islands” Marine Protected Area, is in this direction, aimed at young climate shapers to educate them on environmental protection, marine protection and understanding of sustainable development policies, through concrete tools that make it possible to act responsibly towards the oceans and ecosystems. «The Summer School is a project created with the aim of allowing children to ‘touch’ the value of environmental conservation, a theme at the center of international attention. A commitment that the Marine Protected Area carries out together with Rio Mare, with which it has started a long-term collaboration through which it develops monitoring and education programs for sustainability. A partnership we are very proud of, demonstrating the value of a public-private synergy capable of generating change and contributing to the safeguarding of our future and that of the new generations “says Salvatore Livreri Console, director of the Marine Protected Area” Egadi Islands “.

The young students had the opportunity to participate in training sessions led by authoritative representatives of the bodies involved, such as the meeting dedicated to the Rio Mare sustainability path and its transformative projects held by Luciano Pirovano, Bolton’s Global Sustainable Development Director Food Group. The program also includes numerous experiences to discover the secrets of the marine protected area by sea, exploring its caves and seabed with Giovanni Chimienti (Marine Biologist, University of Bari) and Martina Capriotti (Marine Biologist expert in aquatic pollution, Researcher at the University of Connecticut) – both National Geographic Explorer -, visiting the European Monk Seal Watching Center and Sea Turtle Rescue Center in Favignana.