Home » Rip off at the gas station? The price monitor looks closely
Business

Rip off at the gas station? The price monitor looks closely

by admin
Rip off at the gas station? The price monitor looks closely

Rip off at the gas station? That’s in the big petrol report by the price watchdog

Petrol stations immediately pass price increases on to customers, but lower prices only hesitantly. This is the conclusion reached by the price monitor. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, he examined the prices in the fuel market more closely.

Gasoline and diesel prices have skyrocketed over the past year. Like here in mid-March at a gas station in Erstfeld.

Keystone

After the outbreak of war in the Ukraine in February of last year, the prices for petrol and diesel also skyrocketed in Switzerland. According to TCS, a liter of unleaded 95 cost an average of CHF 2.31 in June and CHF 2.40 for diesel.

See also  The weight of live pigs for slaughter continues to increase, and the futures discount limits the decline of the disk |

You may also like

Arket comes to Switzerland

Polls, sensational numbers. Lots of twists. Look at...

Storz Medical AG builds its headquarters

Coldiretti, the Village returns to Bari: ‘Crusade for...

Fear is back in the US

Friends, “horrible gesture”. Maria De Filippi in pieces,...

The basis for the recovery still needs to...

Tracking app to replace classic tickets and subscriptions

Juve at risk, Elkann has to put his...

A robotics student in Frauenfeld wants to automate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy