Rip off at the gas station? The price monitor looks closely

18
Rip off at the gas station? That’s in the big petrol report by the price watchdog
Petrol stations immediately pass price increases on to customers, but lower prices only hesitantly. This is the conclusion reached by the price monitor. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, he examined the prices in the fuel market more closely.
After the outbreak of war in the Ukraine in February of last year, the prices for petrol and diesel also skyrocketed in Switzerland. According to TCS, a liter of unleaded 95 cost an average of CHF 2.31 in June and CHF 2.40 for diesel.
See also The weight of live pigs for slaughter continues to increase, and the futures discount limits the decline of the disk |