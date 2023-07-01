Rise in Sales of Adult Diapers Surpasses Baby Diapers in Puerto Rico: Study

Title: Shift in Consumer Habits: Adult Diapers Outsell Baby Diapers in Puerto Rico

Subtitle: There was a 6% rise in adult diaper sales so far this year.

Puerto Rico is experiencing a significant population change as its aging population continues to grow. A recent study conducted by the Marketing Industry and Food Distribution Chamber of Puerto Rico (MIDA) has shed light on this demographic shift by examining the differences in consumption habits across different age groups.

The study, titled Radiografía del Consumidor, highlights a major contrast in consumer preferences in 2023. Adult diapers, used by the elderly, are now outselling baby diapers in the total market. However, supermarkets have yet to adjust and currently only account for 34% of adult diaper sales.

According to the study, adult diaper sales reached an impressive 1,857,584 units in 2023, marking a significant 6% increase from the 1,756,701 units sold in 2019. On the other hand, the sale of baby diapers experienced a sharp decline of 30.2%, estimated at 1,422,470 units compared to the 2,038,053 units sold in 2019.

The survey, which included 1,350 personal interviews conducted door-to-door, provided insights into the behavior of Puerto Rican consumers across different generations. The “baby boomers” (59 to 77 years old) represented 34% of the sample, followed by “Generation X” (43 to 58) at 27%, “Millennials” (28 to 42) at 21%, and “Generation Z” (18 to 27) at 18%.

Within the baby boomer generation, 54% were women, 59% were retired, and 76% were already receiving social security. Their monthly average spending was the lowest among the four age groups, amounting to $2,572, with the highest expenditure allocated to healthcare at $140.

Furthermore, the study revealed that the baby boomer generation primarily relied on local television as their first source of information for purchases, although social media platforms ranked third in their preferences. Print shoppers were their second preferred source of information.

However, the study suggests that supermarkets have room to increase their participation in the Personal Care and Over The Counter (OTC) drugs segment. Currently, supermarkets only account for 30% of the OTC market and 51% in beauty and personal care products.

As Puerto Rico’s population continues to age, these findings highlight the need for businesses to adapt their marketing and product offerings to cater to the changing consumer landscape. The shifting demand towards adult diapers provides a clear indication of the new opportunities emerging in the personal care market.

In conclusion, this study emphasizes the importance of understanding generational differences in consumption habits. Businesses that proactively address the needs of an aging population and adjust their strategies to incorporate evolving trends will be well-positioned for success.

