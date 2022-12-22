Home Business Risks of recession, David Rubenstein bets on these two stocks
Business

Risks of recession, David Rubenstein bets on these two stocks

by admin
Risks of recession, David Rubenstein bets on these two stocks

High-profile voices warning of an impending recession are growing louder. Judging by Wall Street’s performance, it appears that a recession is almost inevitable. A prominent name who has expressed an opinion on the subject is the billionaire David Rubenstein.

The co-founder of Carlyle Group believes that, due to the current economic environment of high interest rates, gross domestic product growth is bound to slow down, thus increasing the chances of a recession.

Moreover, Rubenstein believes the Fed is unlikely to curb aggressive rate policy until the unemployment rate reaches around 6%the threshold from which inflation should cool down.

As a co-founder of a company of private equity with almost $400 billion in assets under management, we can say that Rubenstein knows the dynamics of the markets and has some experience in “stock picking.” Currently, the Carlyle Group co-founder is heavily invested in two stocks representing the 76% of his company’s portfolio.

Moreover, Rubenstein is not the only one to show confidence in these two names, according to the TipRanks database, Wall Street analysts rate both companies with a “buy” rating.

David Rubenstein’s two favorite titles

  • ZoomInfo Technologies, the company’s shares carry weight within Rubenstein’s entire portfolio pari al 39% with an equivalent of almost $1.6 billion. The company also known as – The Other Zoom. The B2B data and software provider collects information about companies and professionals and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide sellers with a better understanding of the market and potential customers. According to Q3 numbers, ZoomInfo remains resilient in the current market environment. THE revenues have increased by 45,5% su base annua a 287,6 millions dollars, beating Wall Street forecasts by 9.12 million of dollars. Earnings per share also nearly doubled from the year-ago quarter since $ 0,13 a $ 0,24also surpassing the consensus estimate of $ 0,20. While analyst expectations for 2023 guidance were more ambitious, the company’s outlook for the fourth quarter and 2023 remains cautious.
  • QuidelOrtho Corporation, shares in Rubenstein’s second favorite company carry weight within his portfolio 37% for an equivalent of $1 billion. QuidelOrtho, a result of the $6 billion acquisition of Quidel by Ortho Clinical Diagnostics earlier this year, is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions. Quidel released its third quarter numbers in early November. Revenues amount to $ 783.8 millioni, growing by 54% compared to the same period a year ago. However, net income dropped quite dramatically and led to a decline in earnings per share from 54% to $1.85. That said, the results exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. More recently, the stock experienced a slight sell-off following the company’s investor day, in which the company lowered its three-year financial outlook for both revenues and adjusted EBITDA margins, disappointing investors.
See also  Musk, more innovative genius or troll? Person of the Year also has flaws

You may also like

Energy, consumption in Italy down by 1.5%, but...

Sym Maxsym 400, how it goes and how...

MSC Completes Acquisition of Bolloré Africa

The number of listed companies on the Beijing...

Italgas: Medea becomes a shareholder with 49% of...

Central Bank: Guide financial institutions to support real...

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB by Zagato: the one-off...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Ita, Dpcm to speed up the sale. Giorgetti:...

Planet Farms doubles, new factory in Como

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy