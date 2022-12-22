High-profile voices warning of an impending recession are growing louder. Judging by Wall Street’s performance, it appears that a recession is almost inevitable. A prominent name who has expressed an opinion on the subject is the billionaire David Rubenstein.

The co-founder of Carlyle Group believes that, due to the current economic environment of high interest rates, gross domestic product growth is bound to slow down, thus increasing the chances of a recession.

Moreover, Rubenstein believes the Fed is unlikely to curb aggressive rate policy until the unemployment rate reaches around 6%the threshold from which inflation should cool down.

As a co-founder of a company of private equity with almost $400 billion in assets under management, we can say that Rubenstein knows the dynamics of the markets and has some experience in “stock picking.” Currently, the Carlyle Group co-founder is heavily invested in two stocks representing the 76% of his company’s portfolio.

Moreover, Rubenstein is not the only one to show confidence in these two names, according to the TipRanks database, Wall Street analysts rate both companies with a “buy” rating.

David Rubenstein’s two favorite titles