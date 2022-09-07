Following the latest rebalancing in August, the iClima Global Decarbonisation Enablers UCITS (CLMA) ETF has added 14 new stocks to the underlying index. The new titles include Wallbox, Rivian Automotive Inc and Tritium DCFC Limited, companies active in the production of EVs and charging stations, which are expected to increase significantly in the near future. The iClima Decarbonization Enablers index is rebalanced twice a year. “With this summer’s rebalancing we have added some very important names, with the aim of continuing to represent the most relevant solutions for combating climate change and making the index more and more complete. Companies such as Rivian and Lucid involved in green transport were included, as well as Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and LG Energy Solution: a large producer of renewable energy and a producer of batteries “, argues Gabriela Herculano, Manager of iClima Global Decarbonisation Enablers UCITS ETF (CLMA) and iClima Smart Energy UCITS ETF (DGEN).