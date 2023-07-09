Home » RMB Exchange Rate Continues to Rise, Reaching New Highs in Foreign Exchange Market
Business

RMB Exchange Rate Continues to Rise, Reaching New Highs in Foreign Exchange Market

by admin
RMB Exchange Rate Continues to Rise, Reaching New Highs in Foreign Exchange Market

Title: Central Parity Rate of RMB Surges, Reaching 7.2054 Against USD

Published: July 7, 2023 10:12 AM

Source: Beijing Business Daily

Beijing Business News (Reporter Liao Meng) – The central parity rate of the Chinese Renminbi (RMB) against the US dollar in the inter-bank foreign exchange market spiked on July 7. The People’s Bank of China authorized the announcement of the central parity rate by the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center, setting the exchange rate at 7.2054 RMB to 1 US dollar. This marks an increase of 44 basis points in a single day, and a total appreciation of 204 basis points throughout the week.

The onshore and offshore exchange rates for RMB to USD have been fluctuating around the 7.25 mark. On the previous trading day, the onshore yuan closed at 7.2465 against the US dollar, and the opening price on July 7 was 7.2400. Meanwhile, the offshore RMB opened at 7.2561 against the US dollar and exhibited increased volatility throughout the day. As of 10 a.m. on July 7, the onshore renminbi to USD exchange rate stood at 7.2431, marking a 0.05% intraday appreciation. The offshore renminbi to USD exchange rate was at 7.2530, representing a 0.04% intraday appreciation.

In other news, Jiemian News reported that on July 6, the Moscow Exchange witnessed a significant surge in RMB trading volume for next-day delivery, reaching nearly 240 billion rubles. This figure surpassed the trading volume for euros (43.5 billion rubles) and US dollars (113.2 billion rubles) by a substantial margin, proving the increasing global demand for RMB.

See also  Jobs, here is the portal that will meet requests and offers

It is important to note that the opinions expressed in this article solely reflect the author’s own perspective. Sohu, as an information release platform, provides information storage space services and does not endorse or validate the author’s opinions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Location: Beijing

You may also like

Who is behind the company?

Imec receives investment of 1.5 billion euros for...

From the Federal Palace to the private sector

Chongqing to Add Three Power Supply Guarantee Projects...

Resolution 27 of 06/21/2023 – Takeover of the...

07/08/2023 – Lucky spiral draw: An overview of...

Peso Shows Upward Trend Against US Dollar in...

Summer sales, 10 million Italians looking for a...

Stock market ticker: DAX closes with a negative...

Justice, there won’t be a 1992: this time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy