Robert Habeck: Nothing fits together when it comes to the Heat Act – and the citizen bears the costs

It is quite suspicious that in two to four years homeowners will have to ensure that 65 percent of their heating is supplied by renewable energies when they install a new heating system, but that the federal government’s hydrogen strategy is still in its infancy and the expansion of renewables is faltering.

An electricity price of five to eight cents like in Sweden is not in sight in this country. Here, the state takes responsibility for the green and electrified heat transition – and makes the homeowners responsible. In the case of cities and municipalities, however, the legislature is merciful. This is evident from a closer look at the heat planning law that has just been presented.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

