Economics Minister Robert Habeck is open to talks about the design of the planned ban on oil and gas heating. Transitional periods or hardship regulations are conceivable. The real estate association warned against “projects that led to social upheaval”.

After criticizing the conversion plans for gas and oil heating systems, Economics Minister Habeck gives in. “When ramping up, craft services, production capacities, any form of transitional periods, hardship regulations, compromises are conceivable,” said Habeck when asked by WELT-TV.

BEconomics Minister Robert Habeck has shown himself willing to compromise in the context of his controversial legislative plans for a ban on oil and gas heating from next year. Habeck said on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event in Wolmirstedt near Magdeburg when asked by WELT-TV: “When ramping up, craft services, production capacities, any form of transitional periods, hardship regulations, compromises are conceivable.” we don’t keep installing new oil and gas heating systems”. Habeck continues: “Every form of pragmatism is conceivable and possible.” He was sure that the coalition could “quickly” agree on this.

However, the minister left open whether he would also be open to discussing a postponement of the deadlines. The SPD, the Greens and the FDP decided in March 2022 that “from January 1st, 2024, 65 percent renewable energy would be required for new and renovated heating systems”. At the time, “Christian Lindner, Olaf Scholz and myself signed it – and the law now provides for that”.

Meanwhile, the Federal Association of Free Real Estate and Housing Companies has warned against a “quick fix” method when planning to replace the heating system. President Dirk Salewski said, “In the end, we all have to bear the horrendous costs that arise. They exceed the possibilities of the owners and those of the tenants. And in the long term, they cannot be compensated for by the state treasury.”

No “projects that led to social upheaval”

According to Salewski, climate protection must be implemented with a sense of proportion and foresight, not with a crowbar and not with projects that lead to social upheaval. “Otherwise, acceptance of climate protection will dwindle and the economy will be permanently weakened. This is of no use to anyone. What is not socially viable and economically not feasible is also not sustainable.”

The background is the discussion about a draft law by the Ministry of Economics and Building, which provides for stricter rules for the installation of new heating systems from 2024. According to this, from 2024 onwards, every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energies. This could amount to a de facto ban on new gas and oil heating. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has promised an aid program. However, details are still unclear.

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) had criticized Habeck’s plans. The time planning is not realistic and in the end does more damage than good, said the SPD politician of the “Bild am Sonntag”. The social association spoke of hara-kiri for the poor.”