Home » ROUNDUP/US Secretary of State Blinken: Riot Shows Cracks in ‘Russia’s Facade’
Business

ROUNDUP/US Secretary of State Blinken: Riot Shows Cracks in ‘Russia’s Facade’

by admin
ROUNDUP/US Secretary of State Blinken: Riot Shows Cracks in ‘Russia’s Facade’

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the uprising of the Russian private army Wagner against its own government raises questions about the power of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. “I think you see cracks appearing that weren’t there before,” Blinken said on US television on Sunday. The uprising “clearly raises new questions that Putin must deal with” and shows “further cracks in the Russian facade”. “The fact that there is someone inside who is directly challenging Putin’s authority, directly challenging the premises upon which he launched this aggression against Ukraine, that in itself is very, very powerful.”

Asked who in the US government had been in touch with the Russian leadership, Blinken said his team had exchanges with Russian officials over the weekend. It was about the security of US citizens in Russia.

See also  Manufacturing production index expands, industrial economy continues to recover - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Invitation Letter | GEZE Semiconductor sincerely invites you...

Inflation: “The world economy has reached a critical...

Rent and housing crisis: 100 billion for apartments

At a critical moment, China Securities Investment welcomes...

Tips for reducing heating costs in the company

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Bags, the pressure rises in the quarter end....

Listed丨Leading the 70,000-yuan family sedan market, the starting...

Heating law not yet ready – new building...

Warning strikes in the ticker: Every second person...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy