During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, Zigong A-level tourist attractions received 325,100 tourists

On June 24, the reporter learned from the Zigong Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism that during the Dragon Boat Festival, the city’s 17 A-level tourist attractions received a total of 325,100 tourists and realized ticket revenue of 1.9145 million yuan; Jiang Jie’s hometown, Deng Ping’s former residence, Yuzhang The hometown and other red tourist attractions received 17,300 tourists; the city’s public cultural venues carried out 17 online and offline activities, serving 8,800 citizens and tourists.

The supply of cultural and tourism products is abundant. During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the city’s cultural and tourism system planned in advance and launched more than 20 cultural and tourism activities in the “Surprise Zigong·Happy Meeting Dragon Boat Festival” series. “Dragon Boat Festival” and “Dinosaurs” sparked different sparks: Zigong Dinosaur Museum held a museum-themed tour of “Gathering in the Dragon Palace·’Zong’ Love Dragon Boat Festival”, launched the AR virtual experience of “Let the Dinosaurs Live”, and dinosaur experts accompanied you to the Dragon Palace , Dragon Palace Treasure Hunt and other special projects, received 37,300 citizens and tourists; Zigong Fantawild Dinosaur Kingdom held the Fantawild Dragon Fun Festival, and launched special dinosaur interactive content such as the Menglong Competition, Dinosaur Star Meeting, and Finding Lost Dinosaurs. Set off a holiday “dinosaur” craze, receiving nearly 30,000 citizens and tourists; Time and Space Longmen Town held the themed event “Enjoy the Joy of ‘Zong’ and Date with Menglong”, launched the Menglong Cultural and Creative Market, “I am a small expert in scientific research” and other special content, received more than 20,000 citizens and tourists.

The atmosphere of the Dragon Boat Festival is strong. Relevant museums and cultural venues in the city “Taste the Dragon Boat Festival” cultural gathering to benefit the people, the Zigong Salt Industry History Museum held the “Children’s Voice Talking About Salt” social practice activity for small commentators, and the China Lantern Museum held a photo-Zigong Lantern Posthumous Creation and Creative Lighting Art Exhibition, “Wheat Ripes in the Wind, Plums Yellow in the Rain” – Lantern Festival Folklore Exhibition in the Summer Solstice. Hold the cultural tourism consumption promotion activity of “Lighting up the Salt Capital, Enjoying Fireworks with Tribute”, launch the 2023 Zigong Beer and Lobster Food Festival, the 2023 Fushun County Dragon Boat Festival special agricultural and commercial products and food exhibition and sales activities, Niufo Dragon Boat Festival food season and other exciting content, Exclusive night coupons of 1 million yuan will be issued.

The cultural and artistic activities were brilliant. The Zigong City Cultural Center held the 9th Dragon Boat Festival Poetry Recital of Zigong City, the 9th Dragon Boat Festival Poetry Recital, the 6th “Chinese Dream of Yandu Love” Art Photography Exhibition, and the Zigong City Library held the colorful dream reading sharing session, “Taste the Dragon Boat Festival Parent-child activities of Inheriting Civilization; Huashang International City held a street concert of “Youth Zigong·Watermelon is Sweet”; each district (county) launched more than 30 cultural activities such as poetry recitations, cultural performances, and art photography exhibitions.

Folklore activities are rich in carriers. Combined with the Dragon Boat Festival, various scenic spots and scenic spots launch many characteristic folk activities. Ziliujing District launched the Dragon Boat Festival “rice dumpling” to enjoy Ziliujing Old Street Tour, including tie-dyeing inheritance experience, lotus box “Under the Sky Car” and other stage performances; Gongjing District held the Chinese Well Salt Culture Inheritance Season – the first Ai Ye in Gongjing District, Zigong City Cultural tourism activities in ancient towns include folk experience activities such as binding five poisons and weaving five-color silk threads, as well as “searching for traces in ancient towns”, “wearing Hanfu and promoting etiquette” ancient town tours, centralized display of “small three unique” intangible cultural heritage, promotion of special products for rural revitalization, 8 types of activities including folk flash mob.

Suburban eco-tourism continues to heat up. Rural tourism activities focusing on picking and leisure have blossomed in more places. The “Wonderful Summer Tour in Zigong” rural theme tour has been held, and rural tourism activities focusing on picking watermelons, yellow peaches, tomatoes and other melons and fruits and appreciating flowers have been launched, attracting many tourists. The 11th Zigong Jiuhong Watermelon Festival was held in Yantan District, featuring special content such as the “Melon King” competition, watermelon sculpture exhibition, the first Sichuan Fishing King Fishing Competition Zigong Rocket Lake Station Invitational Tournament; Township “Dragon Boat Festival” series of activities, Gongjing District held the 6th lotus cultural tourism activity in Zigong Xicheng, Fushun County held the cultural tourism activity of looking for beautiful countryside and the 2nd Fushun·Doushan Bailichong Welcome Dragon Boat Festival fruit picking activity, Jiuhong Rural tourist attractions such as Rocket Lake in Township, Guanyin Lake in Yong’an Town, and Colorful Lotus Garden in Gongjing are sought after by tourists.

Escort tourists “poetry and distance”. During the holiday, the city dispatched a total of 321 law enforcement personnel to inspect 56 Internet service places, 82 entertainment venues, 11 cultural relics units, 19 tourism-related business units, and 6 travel agencies and their branches. times, check the scenic spot 20 times. Judging from the operation of the holiday market, all tourism companies operate in good faith and law-abiding, and it has become common practice for tourists to travel in a civilized manner.

