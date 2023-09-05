Royal Caribbean Cancels Alaska Cruise Due to Propulsion Problems

Royal Caribbean International has announced the cancellation of the Alaska cruise on the Radiance of the Seas due to propulsion problems. The ship was scheduled to depart from Seward on September 1 for a seven-day voyage to Vancouver with various stops along the way.

Passengers were informed that, during the ship’s previous voyage, the propulsion system encountered a technical issue that affected its speed. Despite efforts to repair the problem in time for the upcoming itinerary, it was not possible to complete the repairs.

As a compensation measure, guests will receive a full refund and a future cruise credit equivalent to 100% of the fare paid, which can be used for another voyage within the year. Royal Caribbean will also refund airline change fees of up to $600 and assist with rebooking flights. Additionally, passengers will be provided with perks such as complimentary drinks and free Wi-Fi.

The cancellation of the Alaska cruise is undoubtedly disappointing for those who had eagerly anticipated the journey. Nonetheless, Royal Caribbean is working diligently to address the propulsion problem and ensure the smooth operation of future voyages.

