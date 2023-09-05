First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19: Mild Symptoms Reported

First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, President Biden Negative

WASHINGTON – First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, but is currently only experiencing mild symptoms, according to her spokeswoman. President Joe Biden, who was tested for the virus after his wife’s positive result, has tested negative.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that President Biden would continue to undergo regular testing and be closely monitored for symptoms.

Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director, confirmed that Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being.

The news of the first lady’s positive test comes as she had planned to start the new school year at Northern Virginia Community College on Tuesday, where she teaches English and writing. Due to her condition, she is working with school officials to arrange for substitute teachers for her classes.

The first lady had accompanied her husband to Florida last Saturday to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia. President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at their Delaware beach house before traveling on Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then returning to the White House.

President Biden’s upcoming travel plans also include a trip to New Delhi for the G20 leaders’ summit on September 9 and 10, followed by a visit to Vietnam.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Jill Biden has contracted COVID-19. Last year, during her vacation in South Carolina in August, she also tested positive. As for President Biden, he battled the virus in July 2022. Sadly, both experienced rebound cases shortly after being treated with Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug.

The White House has implemented strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As highlighted by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in July, all individuals meeting with the president undergo testing before their meetings. This precautionary measure was reinforced after members of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s delegation tested positive before a bilateral meeting.

At the age of 80, President Biden is the oldest serving president in the history of the United States. With his mild symptoms, he remains stable and under observation.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

