“Two years after bitcoin in El Salvador”: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña, recalled that this week marks the 2nd anniversary of the entry into force of bitcoin in El Salvador, which he added, was not consulted with the population at the time by President Nayib Bukele .

For the economist, the approval of the bitcoin law was another early start of the Legislative Assembly, in addition, he reaffirmed that “in the early mornings” Very rarely do they approve things for the benefit of the population.

Among the inconsistencies, Magaña highlighted that the government created its official wallet which is not backed by a public institution, Chivo SA de CV has two owners.

“A $100 million dollar trust has been approved, managed by BANDESAL, which serves to support Chivo Wallet… One of the great promises with Bitcoin was that the country would stand out in terms of investment, while it has not been seen”he expressed.

See the full statements:

