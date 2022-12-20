ROMA – A circular, signed by the Minister of Education and Merit, was distributed to the schools, Joseph Vallettara, containing indications on the use of mobile phones and similar electronic devices in the classroom. The ban on using cell phones during lessons is confirmed, “since it is an element of distraction for one’s own and others and a lack of respect for teachers, to whom it is a priority to restore authority”, says the minister. The circular does not introduce disciplinary sanctions. The use of cell phones and other electronic devices may be permitted for educational purposes.



health that may derive from the continued use of cell phones are highlighted in the final report, distributed as an attachment to the circular, of the fact-finding survey carried out in the last legislature by the seventh Commission of the Senate “On the impact of digital technology on students, with particular reference to learning processes”.