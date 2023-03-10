Haikou Daily, March 9th (Reporter Song Liangliang and Zhou Kun) On March 9th, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party, and conveying the learning of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s members and alternates in the new Central Committee Committee members and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the important speech at the opening ceremony of the seminar on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and study the city’s implementation opinions. Luo Zengbin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is a very important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech deeply expounded on a series of major issues such as deepening the reform of party and state institutions, and clarified the direction and focus of work at present and in the future. It is necessary to deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to deeply understand the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on deepening the reform of the party and state institutions, and fully promote the implementation of various reform tasks in Haikou. It is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement the requirements of “three better overall plans”, focus on promoting high-quality economic development, unswervingly deepen reform and opening up, continue to improve people’s livelihood and well-being, and strive to achieve various goals and tasks this year. We must resolutely shoulder the political responsibilities of governing the party, advance comprehensive and strict party governance, and continuously consolidate a clean and upright political environment.

The meeting emphasized that we must earnestly understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the opening ceremony of the seminar, and deeply understand that Chinese-style modernization is the result of our party leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country through long-term exploration and practice through untold hardships and at a huge price. The major achievement is the only correct way to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation. Realizing high-quality development is the essential requirement of Chinese-style modernization. Fully implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, cheer up the spirit, take responsibility and work hard, and accelerate the construction of the core of Hainan Free Trade Port. District and modernized international new Haikou, striving to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Haikou.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from the National Conference of Organizational Ministers, the National Conference of Veteran Cadres and Bureau Chiefs, and the Provincial Conference of Organizational Ministers. Cultivate, introduce and make good use of talents, do a good job in the work of veteran cadres, and provide a strong organizational guarantee for the development of various undertakings.

The meeting listened to the 2022 annual work reports of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, the Communist Youth League Committee, and the Municipal Women’s Federation, and studied and considered other matters.











Original title: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party, presided over by Luo Zengbin

Editor in charge: Lin Li