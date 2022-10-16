It has been a while since the release of the first products of the RTX 40 series. The top RTX 4090 has been officially launched. In addition to the public version of NVIDIA, there are also various products from many other brands. At the same time, the RTX 30 series seems to have new products to meet with you.

In the 522.25 version of the graphics card driver released two days ago, in addition to supporting RTX 4090, supporting DLSS 3, and optimizing the DX12 game experience, it also added support for three RTX 30 series graphics cards. Version.

According to the information in the “nv_dispig.inf” file,The models of these three products are the RTX 3070 Ti with the GA102 core, which was previously only used in the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards.

The current version uses the GA 104 core;The new RTX 3060 Ti upgrades GDDR6 memory to GDDR6X memory.The memory frequency has become a little higher; and the final RTX 3060 is an 8GB memory version.

Last month, foreign media exposed these three graphics cards, saying that they will be officially launched in October. According to the previous situation, appearing in the driver file is the last step before they go to market.

At present, the GDDR6X version of the RTX 3060Ti has appeared on the website of the British retailer Scan, and several subsequent products should also be quietly put on sale like this.

The two RTX 4080s will be launched in November this year. From the rest of this year to the beginning of next year, Nvidia will mainly promote the RTX 40 series in the high-end market, but the mid-to-high-end and mainstream markets will still focus on the RTX 30 series, if the price is right. , the listing of these minor facelifts will further speed up their inventory clearance.