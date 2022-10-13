Home Entertainment Scarlett Johansson laments that her acting career may come to an end: she has been bound in a fixed image frame for a long time – People – cnBeta.COM
Scarlett Johansson laments that her acting career may come to an end: she has been bound in a fixed image frame for a long time

Scarlett Johansson laments that her acting career may come to an end: she has been bound in a fixed image frame for a long time – People – cnBeta.COM

Recently, according to foreign media reports, well-known actress Scarlett Johansson mentioned her current career in a podcast interview. Now 37 years old, she laments that her acting career may be coming to an end. Scarlett said: “My acting career started at the age of seven, and at a young age I was labelled ‘overly sexy’ and bound into this frame, I used to think that my screen image was Lost the ability to diversify.”

She also added: “A lot of times I didn’t get the job offer I wanted, maybe I was approaching 40 years old, and before I knew it, I became very ‘Buddhist’ and didn’t deliberately pursue something. I feel like my career might be over because of the ‘sexy’ label.” In addition to that, she also mentioned that the film industry is currently moving in a more positive direction, she believes that the likes of Zendaya and Florence Pugh Such a young actor is not bound by a frame like her, and can have more diverse roles.

Scarlett Johansson’s recent credits include Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut, My Mom’s Wedding.

