RTX30 series graphics card prices continue to drop: high-end 3090/3080 Ti are cut in half-nVIDIA
RTX30 series graphics card prices continue to drop: high-end 3090/3080 Ti are cut in half-nVIDIA

RTX30 series graphics card prices continue to drop: high-end 3090/3080 Ti are cut in half-nVIDIA

For those users who bought high-end cards in the past, are they okay now? The price of the current RTX 30 series high-end graphics cards continues to drop.VideoCardz reported that as the cryptocurrency mining boom subsided and the RTX 40 series approached, the high-end price of the RTX 30 series was also bottoming out.

Taking the RTX 3090 Ti as an example, its quotation during the mining boom once exceeded US$3,000 (20,000 + RMB), but the latest overseas quotation in September has dropped to US$1,099 (about 7620 RMB), and there are a large number of spot options, two After the comparison, the price has been cut in half.

At the same time, the RTX 3080 Ti, which is comparable to the RTX 3090 in game performance, has dropped to $739 (about 5124 RMB).

Not to mention the non-Ti version of the RTX 3090 graphics card, whose price has already fallen below four digits, reaching $959 (about 6650 RMB).

Obviously, such a large price adjustment is mainly affected by two factors. In addition to the competition of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series, the crazy dumping of second-hand mining cards has also caused a huge impact on the market.

