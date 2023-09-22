Home » Russia Implements Temporary Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports to Stabilize Fuel Prices
Business

Russia Implements Temporary Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports to Stabilize Fuel Prices

by admin
Russia Implements Temporary Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports to Stabilize Fuel Prices

Russia Implements Temporary Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports to Stabilize Domestic Prices and Fuel Supply

In a bid to tackle rising domestic prices and improve the country’s fuel supply, Russia has introduced a temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports. The government decree, announced on Thursday, did not specify when the restrictions would be lifted.

This move was anticipated to have an impact on global gasoline prices. Russia, known for its significant oil production capacity, exports approximately 900,000 barrels of diesel per day. Additionally, the country has been exporting between 60,000 and 100,000 barrels of gasoline daily as reported by the state-owned Tass news agency.

In response to the announcement, national fuel prices in Russia experienced a 4% reduction, according to Tass. However, it remains unclear how long the ban will continue and what the future implications might be for the fuel market.

Notably, Russia’s ban does not extend to other member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union bloc. Led by Moscow, the union includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. These nations will not be subject to the export restrictions imposed by the Russian government.

As the temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports takes effect, the Russian government aims to stabilize the country’s fuel prices and ensure a reliable supply for domestic consumption.

See also  The leaker revealed that the biggest leak in the history of "GTA6" 10,000 lines of code will be opened.

You may also like

Resolution 14 of 08/29/2023 – Administrative – accounting...

Rupert Murdoch Steps Down as Chairman of Fox...

German satirical magazine – “Titanic” saved shortly before...

Miami: A Prime Destination for Real Estate Investors

Irregular receipts and invoices, amnesty check for traders

Complaints of Cha Yan Yuese’s Queuing System Spark...

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $725 Million, No Big Winners...

Africa: a three-day webinar to discover business opportunities...

Highlights from the 17th Annual Meeting of the...

Amy Webb: This is how you can properly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy