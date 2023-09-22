Russia Implements Temporary Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports to Stabilize Fuel Prices

Russia Implements Temporary Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports to Stabilize Domestic Prices and Fuel Supply

In a bid to tackle rising domestic prices and improve the country’s fuel supply, Russia has introduced a temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports. The government decree, announced on Thursday, did not specify when the restrictions would be lifted.

This move was anticipated to have an impact on global gasoline prices. Russia, known for its significant oil production capacity, exports approximately 900,000 barrels of diesel per day. Additionally, the country has been exporting between 60,000 and 100,000 barrels of gasoline daily as reported by the state-owned Tass news agency.

In response to the announcement, national fuel prices in Russia experienced a 4% reduction, according to Tass. However, it remains unclear how long the ban will continue and what the future implications might be for the fuel market.

Notably, Russia’s ban does not extend to other member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union bloc. Led by Moscow, the union includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. These nations will not be subject to the export restrictions imposed by the Russian government.

As the temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports takes effect, the Russian government aims to stabilize the country’s fuel prices and ensure a reliable supply for domestic consumption.

