Home Business Russia, Putin ‘declares war on the West’. “Cross All Red Lines”
Business

Russia, Putin ‘declares war on the West’. “Cross All Red Lines”

by admin
Russia, Putin ‘declares war on the West’. “Cross All Red Lines”

Western countries “contributed to that coup d’état” in Kiev

The West has crossed all red linesand even brown, supplying weapons to the Kiev regime”. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in an interview with the Rossiya 1 channel, according to reports from the Tass agency. Western countries are the “instigators” of the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in an interview with the Rossiya 1 channel, according to reports from the Ria Novosti agency. “It all started with a constitutional coup in 2014, supported by the Westerners, who are the instigators of the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said. Western countries “contributed to that coup d’état” in Kiev, “it is an obvious thing”, underlined Putin. At that point, continued the Russian leader, “we were forced to protect the people of Crimea and in one way or another, in the end, we supported Donbass”.

Ukraine, Berlin denounces Moscow’s “new nuclear intimidation”. – Germany today denounced Moscow’s announcement of deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as “yet another attempt at nuclear intimidation”. In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Berlin underlined that “the comparison made by President Putin with the distribution of NATO’s nuclear weapons is misleading and cannot be used to justify the initiative announced by Russia”. Germany also recalled that the Minsk government has pledged on several occasions against the presence of nuclear weapons on its territory.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Financial Breakfast on March 27: The US Senate...

The traffic light wants to clarify these controversial...

Who is affected by the warning strike and...

Drought, commissioner until 31/12: now it’s starting to...

TikTok CEO positively responds to security doubts at...

When can apartment owners build a pool?

Pensions, new increases in April. Here’s who and...

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Leasing: Secure an attractive monthly...

Superbonus, towards the extension to June 30 for...

Why older travelers are becoming increasingly important for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy