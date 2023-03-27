Western countries “contributed to that coup d’état” in Kiev

“The West has crossed all red linesand even brown, supplying weapons to the Kiev regime”. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in an interview with the Rossiya 1 channel, according to reports from the Tass agency. Western countries are the “instigators” of the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in an interview with the Rossiya 1 channel, according to reports from the Ria Novosti agency. “It all started with a constitutional coup in 2014, supported by the Westerners, who are the instigators of the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said. Western countries “contributed to that coup d’état” in Kiev, “it is an obvious thing”, underlined Putin. At that point, continued the Russian leader, “we were forced to protect the people of Crimea and in one way or another, in the end, we supported Donbass”.

Ukraine, Berlin denounces Moscow’s “new nuclear intimidation”. – Germany today denounced Moscow’s announcement of deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as “yet another attempt at nuclear intimidation”. In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Berlin underlined that “the comparison made by President Putin with the distribution of NATO’s nuclear weapons is misleading and cannot be used to justify the initiative announced by Russia”. Germany also recalled that the Minsk government has pledged on several occasions against the presence of nuclear weapons on its territory.

Subscribe to the newsletter

