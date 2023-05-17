Russia – Union wants to put Wagner group on EU terror list

.

Berlin (German news agency) – According to the will of the Union faction, the so-called Wagner group should be immediately put on the European Union’s terror list. In a parliamentary motion, the CDU and CSU call on the federal government to work “quickly and vigorously”, as the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition) reports.

The group, with its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, must be called what it is: “A state-sponsored terrorist organization,” the motion states. Only then can “a complete and international ban on the organization take place”. The foreign policy spokesman for the parliamentary group, Jürgen Hardt (CDU), told the “Rheinische Post”: “It is time to clear up the myths and the blatant human rights violations by the Wagner group not only in Ukraine, but also in Mali and the to call the Central African Republic by its name.” He added: “That’s why the Wagner Group belongs immediately on the EU terror list.”

The European Parliament had already spoken out in favor of such a step in November 2022. The Lithuanian and French parliaments also recently called for it. According to Hardt, the Bundestag must now follow this path. The Russian mercenary force is said to be responsible for serious war crimes in Ukraine.

