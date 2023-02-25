Russian propaganda in two kindergartens in Milan

“If what was told by Affaritaliani.it were confirmed we would be faced with very serious news“. Thus the group leader of the Democratic Party in the SenateSimona Malpezzi, comment the scoop of Affari which gives news of two Italian-Russian schools for children in Milan that have allegedly distributed to parents a special chapter of the school program dedicated to the exaltation of the Russian army. A “brochure” to be discussed and implemented on the occasion of the day of the “Defenders of the Fatherland”, celebrated by the Russians on 23 February.

The Italian-Russian kindergartens in question are “Armonia” and “Lev Tolstoj”. A young mixed Italian-Russian couple, who reported the episode to us, said that it was the teachers themselves who gave the digital booklet to the parents, produced by the Karapuz publishing house. They are explained in this guide the activities that parents will have to make their children aged 4 and over even if of Italian nationality. “It cannot be defined as anything other than pro-Russian propaganda material praising that country’s army engaged in the invasion of Ukraine”, states Senator Malpezzi on Affaritaliani.it.

“I never thought I’d have to mention the importance of kindergarten in the education of girls and boys, nor the guidelines that inspire the training and educational activity of all schools in Italy which, I remember, refer to to our constitution”.

For the president of the dem senators, “We are facing a very serious fact from a pedagogical and training point of view for those children. But even more serious and intolerable is that on Italian territory propaganda for the Russian regime is made through educational institutions. It is absolutely urgent that Minister Valditara carry out the necessary checks ”, he concludes.

