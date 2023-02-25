Home World Bandai annuncia NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
Bandai annuncia NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto, Bandai has announced the next chapter in the series Ultimate Ninja STORM, NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONSexpected on our consoles by the end of the year.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS will have the largest roster in a Naruto game and will include new characters such as Ashura e Indra Otsutsuki. The title, built on the success of the franchise, will have graphics aligned to that of the anime and dynamic battles, with support for 60 fps on Xbox Series X|S and 30 fps on Xbox One. The story mode of the game will include a selection of episodes in the Naruto story that focus on the deep bond between Naruto and Sasuke. In addition, it will also be available in the game an original story.

Here is the announcement trailer and a set of images.

MX Video – NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS

