China News Service, September 14. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, it is expected that the typhoon “Plum Blossom” will move to the northwest at a speed of 20-25 kilometers per hour, and the intensity will also increase, gradually approaching the coast of northeastern Zhejiang. , and will land in the coastal area from Wenling to Zhoushan in Zhejiang from the afternoon to the night of the 14th (typhoon level or strong typhoon level, 38-45 m/s, level 13-14); after landing, “Plum Blossom” will continue to the northwest. Move, the intensity gradually decreases.

Typhoon “Meihua” will make landfall in the coastal areas of northern Zhejiang

The center of this year’s No. 12 typhoon “Meihua” (strong typhoon level) is located on the sea about 275 kilometers southeast of Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province at 05:00 on the 14th. Pa, the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 240-300 kilometers, the tenth-level wind circle radius is 80-100 kilometers, and the twelve-level wind circle radius is 50 kilometers. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue an orange typhoon warning at 06:00 on September 14.

Affected by it, from 08:00 on September 14 to 08:00 on September 15, most of the East China Sea and the waters near the Diaoyu Islands, the central and southern waters of the Yellow Sea, the Yangtze River Estuary, Hangzhou Bay and the northern coast of Taiwan Island, the northern coast of Fujian, the southern coast of Shandong, Zhejiang There will be strong winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-11 in the east, Shanghai, and eastern coastal areas of Jiangsu. Among them, there will be strong winds in the central and western seas of the East China Sea, the central and northern coasts of Zhejiang, the coasts of Shanghai, the southeastern coasts of Jiangsu, Hangzhou Bay, and the Yangtze River Estuary. Strong winds of magnitude 9-11, gusts of magnitude 12-14, and winds of magnitude 12-14 on the nearby sea or area where the “Plum Blossom” center passes, with gusts of magnitude 15-16.

In addition, this year’s No. 14 typhoon “Nanmadol” (tropical storm level) (English name: Nanmadol; name origin: Micronesia; name meaning: the famous Pohnpei ruins) hit Kyushu Island, Japan at 02:00 on the 14th It is about 1480 kilometers southeast to the northwest Pacific Ocean, and it is expected to move to the northwest at a speed of 5-10 kilometers per hour, and its intensity will gradually increase. It will have no impact on my country’s waters in the next three days.

There will be heavy rainfall in eastern China

Affected by typhoon “Meihua” and its trough, from September 14th to 16th, there will be heavy to heavy rains in eastern China, central and eastern Liaoning, among them, northern Zhejiang, Shanghai, eastern Jiangsu, Shandong Peninsula, and central and eastern Liaoning, etc. There are heavy rainstorms in some areas of the region. Locally heavy rainstorms in northeastern Zhejiang and other places, the cumulative rainfall can reach 50-150 mm, and the local area can reach more than 350 mm.

It is expected that from 08:00 on September 14 to 08:00 on September 15, there will be heavy to heavy rain in parts of Liaodong Peninsula, central and eastern Shandong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, central and northern Zhejiang, and central and western Sichuan Basin. Among them, eastern Jiangsu, There are heavy rainstorms in parts of Shanghai, northeastern Zhejiang and other places, and local heavy rains (250-280 mm) in northeastern Zhejiang. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation (the maximum hourly rainfall is 30-60 mm, and the local area can exceed 70 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow rainstorm warning at 06:00 on September 14.

In addition, affected by the shear line, from the 14th to the 16th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in the western Sichuan Basin, western Guizhou, Yunnan and other places.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 14 to 08:00 on September 15, there were heavy to heavy rains in parts of Liaodong Peninsula, central and eastern Shandong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, central and northern Zhejiang, and central and western Sichuan Basin. Among them, eastern Jiangsu, Shanghai, There were heavy rainstorms in parts of northeastern Zhejiang and other places, and local heavy rains (250-280 mm) in northeastern Zhejiang. There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of Hexi in Gansu, northern Jiangsu, central Zhejiang and other places. There will be rotating winds of magnitude 10 to 11 in the southern part of the East China Sea, gusts of magnitude 12 reduced to magnitude 8 to 9, and gusts of magnitude 10. There will be rotating winds of magnitude 9 to 10 and gusts of magnitude 11.

From 08:00 on September 15 to 08:00 on September 16, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, central and northern Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, southeastern Sichuan, western Guizhou, northeastern Yunnan, and northwestern Guangxi. , There are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-150 mm) in parts of central Liaoning, central Shandong, and western Guizhou. There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and above in parts of northwestern Inner Mongolia, the southern Xinjiang Basin, and northern Jiangsu, and there will be winds of magnitude 7 to 8, gusts of magnitude 9, and gusts of magnitude 7 in the southern waters of the Yellow Sea. Southerly winds, there will be northeasterly winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Bohai Sea.

From 08:00 on September 16 to 08:00 on September 17, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, Jilin and eastern Liaoning, eastern Yunnan, southern Guizhou, and western Guangxi. Among them, there were heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of central Liaoning and other places. (100～130mm). There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and above in parts of Liaoning and other places, the Bohai Sea will have winds of magnitude 7 to 8, the gust of magnitude 9 will be reduced to magnitude 6 to 7, and the gust of magnitude 8 will be northerly winds, and the Bohai Strait will have magnitudes of 6 to 7, The southeasterly to the southwesterly wind with a gust of 8.

Source: China News Network