Ryanair beats all records: in July the highest monthly number of passengers ever
Business

by admin
In July, Ryanair recorded its highest passenger count ever in a month, while the average percentage of empty seats per flight dropped to pre-COVID levels of 4%. So said the low-cost airline in a statement.

In the post-Covid recovery, Ryanair has committed to keeping its pilots and crew updated with flight hours, becoming the largest European airline by number of passengers to date, surpassing the Lufthansa Group. The Irish carrier carried 16.8 million passengers, breaking the record of 15.9 million reached a month earlier, despite a small strike by cabin crew in several markets. 14% more than the 14.8 million passengers carried in July 2019, before the COVID pandemic.

