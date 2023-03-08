Ryder Cup 2023: the first victims of the golfer’s fury are at least 30 monumental maritime pines, mercilessly cut down by the construction site for doubling the link road that joins the Nomentana with via di Marco Simone.

In the total silence of the environmentalists and in the “no man’s land” divided between the Municipality of Rome, the Municipality of Fonte Nuova and the Municipality of Guidonia, the construction site to build a gigantic double roundabout between via Rinaldo D’Acquino, via Nomentana and the Nomentana Bis roundabout, made its victims. In the heart of the Roman countryside, the Astral construction site, the regional company that is carrying out the preparatory works for the transformation of the Roman countryside into a kind of highway, has cut down an important piece of the tree heritage in a few days, transforming the area into a wasteland . Via the maritime pines, which had the “defect of cost” for pruning and space for asphalt: all in the name of the Ryder Cup, the international event that will see the best of the States compete against the best of the ‘Europe.

The silence of local authorities

The Metropolitan Area is silent in the face of the massacre of trees; The Municipality of Guidonia is silent and that of Fonte Nuova is also silent, all united by the great money binge that will relieve them, at least for a while, of the embarrassment of having to resurface roads like the Palombarese, reduced to a gigantic abyss.

Hotels sold out but in the center of Rome

The tournament which will attract over 300,000 people a day from 23 September and which caused the most exclusive hotels in the center of Rome to sell out during the period, will transform the area into a gigantic car park with 15,000 parking spaces, created by devastating an entire hill. Access to the Biagiotti family’s golf course will only be permitted with shuttle buses that will shuttle between the car parks and the Marco Simone club.

The salty price of golf

For a private sporting event, Italy has allocated 229 million euros spread over 10 years; 72 million have been committed to the roads alone, 22 of which from the Lazio Region for the reconstruction of the roads. The environmental impact has never considered the massacre of the pines.

Subscribe to the newsletter

