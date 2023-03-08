There are not only the coronary arteries, which carry blood to the heart or the carotids which, with others, supply the brain. In the human body the vital liquid must reach everywhere, even the legs. And atherosclerosis can also be located in the arterial vessels of the limbs. And it’s sneaky. Technically it’s called peripheral arterial disease but it’s also commonly called “shop window disease” because those who suffer from it tend to stop often while walking, with the excuse of looking at the shops, but in reality only to relieve very severe pain in the lower limbs.