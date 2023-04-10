For the sustainable use of excess waste heat from the data center of the Lehmann-Zentrum (LZR), a technical building with heat pumps is to be built to the west of it, in which the heat level of the waste heat from the data center will be raised to the district heating level in the future. Especially in the summer months, the re-cooling of excess waste heat can be avoided and the waste heat can be fed into the grid as useful heat.

In winter the university is heated

In the winter months, part of the heat generated is already being used to heat the surrounding university buildings, and this will increasingly be the case in the future. The reduction in CO2 emissions due to the avoided recooling amounts to over 100 tons per year. By feeding the excess heat into the district heating network, another 2,700 tons of CO2 are avoided, which would otherwise have been produced in the generation of district heating, SachsenEnergie estimates.

Utilities invested 3.2 million

The technical building with the heat pumps is to be built in its structural shell by the Free State of Saxony, which will cost around 1.6 million euros. The construction project is co-financed by taxes. The future user SachsenEnergie will equip the building technically. This begins with the introduction of the media, medium voltage, district and local heating and includes all installations within the building. SachsenEnergie will invest around 3.2 million euros in the system – with financial support from the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection as part of the National Climate Protection Initiative.

The planning for the technical building is currently being carried out. The construction period is planned from mid-2023 to the end of 2023. In 2024, the equipment with the heat pumps and the trial operation will take place. The plant is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024/beginning of 2025. (pfa)