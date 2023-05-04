Salaries: Up to 15,075 euros basic salary – that’s how much civil servants earn

Et sounds like a secret language when civil servants talk about their promotions or the salaries of colleagues. What sounds to most like the designations of motorways and federal roads from traffic reports, designates the salary levels in the public sector.

An official knows that behind B6 there is a basic salary of 10,600.22 euros and behind A15 one of 5772 euros. Depending on the family situation, there is a family supplement or a supplement for children. WELT explains what makes civil servant jobs so attractive.