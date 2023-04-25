Salary as a founder: What do German startup founders earn?

Big questions for founders: How much should I pay myself? How much salary should I get as the founder of my own startup? What am I entitled to? Getty Images / jacoblund, SvetaZi/ Dominik Schmitt

It is one of the great peculiarities of the profession of founder that you decide for yourself how much you get paid for it. Whereby: In practice, very few people decide that entirely on their own. In founding teams, for example, everyone is in charge. And once investors are on board, so are they, in a way.

Of course, a VC is interested in what the salary structures of a company in which his money is invested look like. And that includes the salary of the founder. That’s why we spoke to two investors in large German venture capital firms, Earlybird and Headline. How much do you think founders should earn?

And we looked at numbers for comparison. For example, the Swedish VC Creandum collected and analyzed the average salaries of European founders in a comprehensive report a few weeks ago. We also analyzed some data from Figures.hr, a French startup that collects, analyzes and makes available information on salaries in the European startup ecosystem.