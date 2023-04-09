Salvini: “Too many distractions on the road. The new highway code will also include scooters”

Matthew SalviniDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructures and Transport, spoke during the opening to the public of the first Safety Point in the Casilina Est Service Area on the A1, a project carried out by Autostrade per l’Italia and the State Police. The new information point is dedicated to the dissemination and sharing of topics related to road safetyas well as the promotion of correct driving behavior by drivers: a timely initiative, considering the high rate of road accidents that is also occurring in these first months of 2023.

“There were more than three thousand dead last year on Italian roads, an entire community disappearing. Evidently it is not enough to invest billions of the PNRR, we need to go to school: we will talk about it after Easter with the Minister of Education and the Minister of the Interior, to raise awareness among 20-year-olds” commented Salvini.

The statements of Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport

On the sidelines of the event, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matthew Salvini he has declared: “My job is to unblock construction sites and implement number of roads, highways, ports, airports, bridges and railways. But what is fundamental is that the roads are paths of life and not of death. Having more than three thousand dead is unacceptable“.

“I will propose that there is a mandatory engine start lock system, as is the case in other European countries. The streets must once again be a safe place“, he continued Salvini. “I’m working to have wider, more modern and digital roads. Fortunately, also thanks to investments in safety, motorways have a lower mortality rate than in the past. There are many accidents in cities, but mortality is mostly on extra-urban roads“.

It is almost always the innocent who pay the price, so the rules must be more stringent. But above all, underlined the Minister, “We want to bring true road safety education, with exciting and shocking images, testimonies of the parents of those who are no longer with us and of children who have survived. I am working on a road code that also includes scooters, which imposes a limit speed at 20 per hour, the obligation to wear a helmet and register the license plate“, he concluded Salvini.

Subscribe to the newsletter

