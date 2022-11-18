After the collapse of FTX.com former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried is telling about Twitterhis version of events surrounding the crypto exchange failure, which in turn sparked the crypto world crisis.

On Wednesday, Sam Bankman-Fried added 18 tweets to a meandering thread he started earlier this week. The posts, published at sporadic intervals, united apologies for the failure of your platform with a his perspective on what went wrong in the companies he founded and managed.

32) Anyway — none of that matters now. What matters is doing the best I can. And doing everything I can for FTX’s customers. — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 16, 2022

In hindsight, SBF stated how he would do his best to save customers money, reflected on how difficult it is to regulate the cryptocurrency space, and boasted that he had been “on the cover of every magazine” before of the FTX meteor crash. “We have become overconfident and careless”specified the former CEO of FTX.

It’s unclear whether the tweets from Bankman-Fried, who is facing questioning by the Department of Justice to the Regulators of the Bahamaswill help or hinder your legal defense.

He concluded the most recent tweets in the thread with: “What matters is what you do, is *actually* doing good or bad, not just *talking* about doing good or *using ESG language*. Either way, none of that matters now. What matters is doing the best I can. And doing everything possible for FTX’s customers. “

Sam Bankman-Fried did not clarify exactly how he intends to help clients of the Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX, given that he is no longer CEO.

The new management of FTX distances itself from SBF

The response to SBF’s sporadic tweets was swift, with FTX’s new management quick to distance themselves from him. The company posted on Twitter a statement attributed to the new CEO of FTX, John Jay Ray which read: “Mr., Sam Bankman-Fried has no current role at FTX.com, FTX US or Alameda Research and does not speak on their behalf.”

(3/3) Mr. Bankman-Fried has no ongoing role at @FTX_OfficialFTX US, or Alameda Research Ltd. and does not speak on their behalf. — FTX (@FTX_Official) November 16, 2022

Other Twitter users have been much more edgy. “You will have plenty of time to resolve the matter in prison”, one user replied, while another made more detailed allegations: “You have been irresponsible with client funds. Some have lost everything. You should get zero sympathy, you’re like 30. Your place is in prison.”