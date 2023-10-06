Samsung Unveils Exynos 2400 Processor with Enhanced Performance and Advanced Features

Samsung Unveils Powerful Exynos 2400 Processor at System LSI Tech Day 2023 Event

Kuai Technology – October 6, 2023

When it comes to mobile phone chips, the Apple A series and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors often come to mind. However, MediaTek’s Dimensity series and the return of Kirin processors have also made a strong presence in recent times. Now, Samsung is proving that its processors are no pushovers as they showcased their latest semiconductor technologies and chips at the System LSI Tech Day 2023 event, with the spotlight on the Exynos 2400 processor.

The Exynos 2400 features a ten-core design, consisting of one 3.1GHz ARMv9 Cortex-X4 core, two 2.9GHz ARMv9 Cortex-A720 cores, three 2.6GHz ARMv9 Cortex-A720 cores, and four 1.8GHz ARMv9 Cortex-A520 cores. According to Samsung, this new processor boasts a 70% increase in CPU performance compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2200, and a 14.7 times increase in AI processing power.

One notable feature of the Exynos 2400 is its use of the Arm V9.2 core, making it only compatible with 64-bit applications. This aligns with the strategy adopted by the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor.

On the graphics front, the Exynos 2400 is equipped with the Xclipse 940 GPU, based on AMD’s latest GPU architecture RDNA3. This GPU offers double the number of graphics computing units compared to RDNA 2. Samsung claims that the Xclipse 940 GPU significantly improves gaming and ray tracing performance. In a live demonstration, the ray tracing function of the Exynos 2400 was showcased, highlighting enhanced realism in games through advanced ray tracing technology.

Furthermore, the Exynos 2400 optimizes AI performance specifically for mobile phones. With the help of this chip, users can generate pictures locally from text, further enhancing AI scene applications.

In a surprising move, the Exynos 2400 also supports two-way satellite communication capabilities. Samsung and Skylo Technologies jointly demonstrated this feature, showcasing a video that exhibited the S24 series mobile phones’ ability to communicate via satellites.

Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor promises to be a strong contender in the market, with impressive CPU and AI performance, enhanced gaming capabilities, and advanced AI features. As the competition heats up, consumers can expect more powerful and innovative processors to be introduced to mobile devices.

[End of this article] If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Black and White

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

