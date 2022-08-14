Original title: Samsung Z Flip4 and Motorola razr 2022 comprehensive comparison: which one is better?

In the domestic mobile phone market, the folding screen mobile phone can be said to be the new favorite in recent years, and the Samsung Z Flip4 and Motorola razr 2022 we are going to talk about today are both folding screen mobile phones. It’s as small as a cosmetic case, and when the screen is unfolded, it is the same size as a traditional mobile phone.

The biggest feature of this kind of folding screen mobile phone is that it is small and portable, and it is full of high-end texture. I personally prefer vertical folding screen mobile phones, because it is very convenient to hold, and at the same time, it is full of force when unfolded, then Samsung Z Filp4 and Motorola Which one is better for razr 2022? Now let’s make a comprehensive comparison.

From the design point of view, I think the appearance of the Samsung Z Flip4 is more fashionable and good-looking, because it provides four colors of black, gold, purple and blue, both men and women will like its appearance, while the Motorola razr 2022 has only four colors. A black version, Samsung Z Flip4 is suitable for most user groups to choose, if you are a man, then you can not care.

Both phones are equipped with an OLED secondary screen, but the Motorola razr 2022’s 2.7-inch is larger than the Samsung Z Flip4’s 1.9-inch. They can both be used to display messages, weather, rear camera previews and other functions without unfolding the phone. You can unlock a variety of convenient functions, and it is relatively convenient to use. The size of the Motorola razr 2022 can display more information, and the personalized dial looks high-end.

Both phones are equipped with an OLED secondary screen, but the Motorola razr 2022's 2.7-inch is larger than the Samsung Z Flip4's 1.9-inch. They can both be used to display messages, weather, rear camera previews and other functions without unfolding the phone. You can unlock a variety of convenient functions, and it is relatively convenient to use. The size of the Motorola razr 2022 can display more information, and the personalized dial looks high-end.

After they unfold the fuselage, there is a 6.7-inch OLED screen, which is no different from the current traditional flagship mobile phone. Although the subtle creases can be seen in the off-screen state, they are almost invisible when the screen is on. The screen of Motorola razr 2022 is still It supports a high refresh rate of 144Hz and provides DC dimming, while the Samsung Z Flip4 only supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz, but the display effect and technology of the Samsung screen are more mature. The advantage of Motorola razr 2022 is that the size of the secondary screen is relatively large. In addition to displaying messages, it can also take pictures with the rear camera every day, and can use the secondary screen interaction brought by third-party applications. In this regard, the Samsung Z Flip4 suffers a bit. Yes, the small screen is uncomfortable to operate. 2. Performance and battery life Both the Samsung Z Flip4 and Motorola razr 2022 are directly equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ processor, which is also the Soc used by many high-end mobile phones, which also means that the performance gap between the two mobile phones is not large, and they can be selected. The large storage version of 512GB, but the Motorola razr 2022 supports 12GB of storage memory, while the Samsung Z Flip4 has a maximum of 8GB, which makes the Motorola razr 2022 more smooth in daily use and gaming experience. The battery capacity of vertical folding screen mobile phones is generally not large. Motorola razr 2022 is equipped with a 3500mAh capacity battery. To be honest, this capacity is not too small. Samsung Z Flip4 is equipped with a 3700mAh capacity battery. Although the former has a smaller capacity of 200mAh, it has a 33W fast charge. Faster than the latter's 25W fast charge.

3. Photo and price The Samsung Z Flip4 has dual 12-megapixel rear lenses, the main wide-angle lens and the ultra-wide-angle lens, and a front-facing 10-megapixel selfie lens. In this regard, the 50-megapixel main camera of the Motorola razr 2022 is more powerful, and it is also supplemented by a 13-megapixel camera. Ultra-wide-angle macro lens, front 32-megapixel selfie lens. The advantage of the folding screen is that you can use the rear lens to shoot, and the secondary screen can be previewed in real time. I believe everyone is most concerned about the price. In the case of the same 8GB+256GB storage, the Motorola razr 2022 is priced at 6499 yuan, and the Samsung Z Flip4 is priced at 8499 yuan. The price difference is directly 2000 yuan. Obviously, Motorola razr It is more cost-effective, and the Motorola razr 2022 provides an 8GB+128GB version with a starting price of 5,999 yuan, which further lowers the starting price of folding screen phones. Summarize After comparing the above aspects, the price/performance ratio of Motorola razr 2022 is obviously much higher than that of Samsung Z Flip4, and its hardware configuration is not large, with high-quality 144Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 8+ processor, and larger-sized auxiliary Screen, 50-megapixel main camera, etc. The starting price of 5,999 yuan can really attract the attention of many people, so I think users who want to experience folding screen mobile phones are better off choosing Motorola razr 2022.

