The Google Pixel 7 series of mobile phones will be officially released on October 6, and recently these two mobile phones have also appeared outside the Google Play Console database, and developers have also found that the eSIM of the Pixel 7 series will support the use of multiple sets of door numbers at the same time. , and also has the ability to unlock the face.

Developer Mishaal Rahman discovered some undisclosed features of the Pixel 7 phone through the Google Play Console database. Although Pixel phones have always only had a single card slot, since the Pixel 3a has supported eSIM, it can be used together to achieve dual-card functionality.

The database shows that the Pixel 7 series mobile phones will support the eSIM’s multiple telecom setting MEP technology, which can enable more than one telecom parameter at the same time, so that the Pixel 7 mobile phone can no longer cooperate with the physical SIM card, and the eSIM alone can enable two sets of doors at the same time. The number is dual-card dual standby, and Google has also integrated MEP technical support into Android 13.

In addition, Mishaal Rahman also found from the database that both the Pixel 7 series mobile phones will have the ability of facial recognition. The last time the Pixel mobile phone supported facial recognition, it was already the Pixel 4 series in 2019, but Mishaal Rahman also said that it does not support facial recognition. Determine how Google will use facial recognition. Earlier news pointed out that Google will use fingerprints with facial recognition assistance to speed up fingerprint recognition.

Citing source:Mishaal Rahman（Twitter