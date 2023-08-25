San Donato Group goes shopping in Poland: agreement for the acquisition of Ahop

Listen to the audio version of the article

San Donato Group, together with Gksd, announces the agreement to acquire a majority stake in American Heart of Poland (Ahop), the leading independent provider of cardiovascular care in Europe, as well as one of the top three healthcare providers private individuals in Poland with the largest medical rehabilitation/spa complex.

Thanks to this important agreement, the San Donato Group, the largest private Italian healthcare group, further strengthens its position as a leader in the European healthcare sector, in line with the strategic objective of supporting its consolidation.

The agreement will give rise to a strengthening in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

The collaboration between the companies will be deeply synergistic thanks to the complementarity of their areas of expertise.

GSD is the largest Italian private healthcare group and the first in Europe for intensive care, medical training and research. With 56 medical centers, world-leading teaching and research hospitals and a university campus, the San Donato Group treats over 5.4 million patients annually, performs over 14 million procedures and employs over 27,000 physicians. Gksd in Italy manages a diversified portfolio of companies, which focuses on different sectors, including real estate, engineering, energy, procurement and healthcare consultancy services.

