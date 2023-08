Competition with a low appeal, useful above all for the team to put minutes in their legs, after the heavy workloads of the retreat and to break in the throats of the ultras, who at the same time never miss an opportunity to make their constant closeness to the team felt. Guests absent.

Barletta, “Domenico Puttilli” Stadium

Saturday 12 August 2023, 7 pm

Friendly meeting

Barletta-Corato 1-0

Photo by Vincenzo Fasanella

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook