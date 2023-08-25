“Vallenato ‘salchipapa’? We just want to make good music with our hearts.”

In the midst of great expectations, the artists Diego Daza and Carlos Rueda presented their new album titled ‘A to timbal’ this Thursday in Valledupar, which is now available on all digital platforms.

At the press conference, which took place at the Hotel Sicarare in the capital of Cesar, the artists gave details of the 16 songs that this musical production has, which already occupies the first places in the playlists in the country.

At the meeting with the city’s media, Daza and Rueda spoke about the issues that make up this work, but also about the preparation for the concert on September 2 at La Leyenda Vallenata park, among other topics.

How do you feel that the public received the album ‘A to timbal’ in the first 24 hours?

Diego Daza: We have been surprised that songs like ‘Cupido’, which is already shaping up to be a success, all the people are dancing to, dedicating. We have been surprised by songs like ‘La pea’, ‘El balenguas’, there is quality Vallenato music with ‘La bore del mapa’, many songs for the youth, to make them feel on the beach, in a disco, for newlyweds, in love For those who want to apologize, I want you to learn the chorus so that we can sing it next Saturday.

Regarding ‘Cupido’, without a doubt, the first success that took off from this production. What is the story of ‘Cupid’?

Carlos Rueda (composer of the song): We were at a presentation in Boyacá, which couldn’t be done. None could be presented. We stayed for a while in a car. I said, ‘Let’s find some here that I’m going to give to other artists.’ I have this one that I haven’t finished. And right away Diego (Daza) said: ‘That’s one of us.’ We have to record that ourselves.

Diego Daza: It was the last song that made it to the CD, he was going to give it to another artist, thank God, he sang it for me.

Diego Daza began as a great composer, but today he is also an outstanding singer. Did you expect this success in this facet?

The truth was that I had many dreams and wanted to be a singer, but God has blessed me more than I expected.

Nowadays, the term ‘Salchipapa’ has become popular to refer to that modern music, called vallenato, but far from its parameters. Do you consider yourself within that definition?

Many people call each style their word, what we just want is to make good music, for our fans, for the youth. That’s understandable, we just try to make good music with all our hearts for our fans. Our only dream is that people receive the songs with all the love.

For the purpose of ‘Salchipapa’… What does Carlos Rueda think of those who say that accordion players now only know how to play ‘Salchipapa’?

Particularly I get along well with all the accordion players. Notice that I was talking to R8 and he told me something very valuable, that talking to the teacher Calixto Ochoa, he said: ‘Daddy, why don’t you do things now?’ He replied: ‘son, I already did what I had to do for my generation, engage with your generation.’ Those words stuck with me. You make music for them, the fans.

How are you preparing for the release of the album and the challenge of filling the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata?

Everything is ready for Saturday, September 2 and invite them to that great concert in Parque de la Leyenda, everyone in a white sweater, there is a ticket office but only for capacity control. We are telling people from outside, come to Valledupar that with or without a ticket you can enter the Park. We will have a caravan starting at 3 in the afternoon, I will be announcing on social networks and the idea is that the entire caravan passes through Valledupar.

Silvestre Dangond has also just announced that he will be launching his work in the Parque de la Leyenda in November, but charging. Will Diego Daza get paid one day?

We are going to continue dreaming, first we want to achieve this dream that with the favor of God will come to pass on September 2. After that happens, with God’s blessing and I hope that happens, then we will continue dreaming. My next dream, after Parque de la Leyenda, is to fill the Romelio Martínez stadium in Barranquilla. Hopefully we get to that level of being able to charge admission to the Parque de la Leyenda and it also fills up. Being able to conquer so many hearts that they are able to pay one for a ticket.

Among the criticisms that there are today from Vallenato music experts is that the new Vallenato songs are repetitive…

It is part of the identity of each artist, the nature of the artist, the style, I tried to make new proposals. For this work, we changed recording studios, recording engineers, producers, musicians, composers… we tried to make it totally different from the past and I think you’ve noticed, that’s why it’s been accepted. You have to worry about not getting pigeonholed into something repetitive and monotonous, I tried to change.

At the press conference, the artists gave details of the 16 songs that this musical production has. PHOTO: Joaquin Ramirez.

SONGS FROM ‘A TO TIMBAL’

1. Cupid – Carlos Rueda

2. La Pea – Diego Daza

3. The Photo – Diego Daza

4. The Tongue Twister – Cabe Solano and Diego Daza

5. The Ridiculous – Rolando Ochoa

6. Borró Caset – Fernando Gómez

7 . The Saint – Roberto Sierra

8. The Aliens – Diego Daza and Tito Manjarrés

9. More Better – Diego Daza Ft. Rochy Rd (Roberto Sierra).

10. I Erased It From The Map – Franco Argüelles

11. The Dm – Gustavo Andrés -Sharon Dyana

12. The Ideal Person – Wilfran Castillo

13. Empeliculao – Diego Daza Ft. Elder Dayán (Rolando Ochoa – Carlos Rueda).

14. I Better Go – Diego Daza

15. The Cell Phone – Carlos Amaris 16. Miami – Diego Daza

The artists attended the Valledupar media. PHOTO: Joaquin Ramirez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

