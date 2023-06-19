Home » Start-ups with money worries – a third thinks of emigration
News

Start-ups with money worries – a third thinks of emigration

by admin
Start-ups with money worries – a third thinks of emigration

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Rising interest rates and risk-averse financiers continue to cause problems for German start-ups. In a survey by the digital association Bitkom, around eight out of ten start-ups stated that investors had become significantly more cautious due to the weak economy. As a result, a good 70 percent will have capital requirements in the next 24 months – on average it is about 2.3 million euros, the association announced on Monday in Berlin. That is a drop of almost a third compared to the previous year with 3.3 million euros

According to the survey of 203 tech companies, only 17 percent of start-ups with capital requirements have secured financing for the next two years, more than three quarters (79 percent) are still looking. 14 percent of them consider it unlikely that they could raise the money they need.

See also  SVB bankruptcy, top gold price: Expert Ronny Wagner "Crises boost the price of gold!"

You may also like

Empower Clinics Announces Share Consolidation Seite 1

Reject excessive packaging to stop tongue waste

Arrested in 30s for murder and arson of...

Leandro Díaz, the visionary

Water supply in Wels secured even during a...

Commentary: Joselu is great, but not enough

Data without pathos: With liars in the madhouse...

Final leg of Colombian Professional Soccer begins in...

Hookup丨Being a youth friend, not a youth “official”-News...

Fellow teachers at BG Werndlpark support the forward...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy