Zabdiel De Jesús Embraces the Challenge of a Solo Career with the Release of “Aventura”

Puerto Rican singer Zabdiel De Jesús is embarking on a solo career after eight years as a member of the CNCO group. The 25-year-old artist, who was the only Puerto Rican in the group, eagerly anticipates the release of his solo song “Aventura” this Thursday.

CNCO was formed after completing the musical competition La Banda and has been a life-changing experience for Zabdiel. Over a year ago, he announced the division of the group during a live performance at the Premios Juventud, held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Although breaking away is a challenging process, Zabdiel is thrilled about the opportunity to continue his career as a soloist.

The band, consisting of Zabdiel De Jesús, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, and Christopher Vélez, will officially separate in December. Each member will embark on their own individual career, stepping into the uncertainty and nerves that make them feel alive. Zabdiel expresses his gratitude for CNCO, as it provided them with the platform to perform in various countries, including Japan, Viña del Mar (Chile), and Argentina, where they opened for Ricky Martin.

Now, Zabdiel is making his mark in the music industry with “Aventura,” a bachata song featuring Spanish singer Ana Mena. He hopes to receive the same support and recognition for his solo work as he did with CNCO. Zabdiel met Ana Mena at the beginning of CNCO’s career, and their collaboration on the song “Ahora Lloras Tú” created a lasting connection. Inspired by a hit bachata song from 2006, Zabdiel and Ana created “Aventura.”

While Zabdiel is excited about the release of his first solo song, he emphasizes that this doesn’t mean he will only focus on bachata. He aims to explore different genres, such as ballads and reggaeton, as he believes commercial music offers a wide range of possibilities.

Although Zabdiel admits that he still has to mentally adjust to the absence of his CNCO bandmates, he plans to utilize the knowledge and experience gained from his time in the group. In addition to his singing career, Zabdiel is also a talented pianist, drummer, and mandolin player. As a producer, he has collaborated with Selena Gomez on the song “Buscando Un Amor.”

CNCO’s farewell to the stage will be marked by a tour called “Última Cita Farewall Tour,” which will conclude with a show in Puerto Rico on November 17 at the Coca Cola Music Hall in San Juan.

