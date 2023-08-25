NASA and SpaceX Postpone Launch of Crew-7 Mission to International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX have announced the postponement of the Crew-7 joint mission to the International Space Station. The launch, originally scheduled for early Friday morning, will now take place on Saturday, August 26 at 03:27 am Miami time. The decision to delay the liftoff was made to allow the teams involved in the mission additional time to complete and discuss the analysis. Both the spacecraft and the crew are reported to be in good health and ready for the mission. The reasons for the postponement were not immediately disclosed, but the weather forecast for the new launch time is favorable, with a 95% chance of suitable conditions according to the US Space Force. The Crew-7 crew members include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

