The Sanremo Festival Amadeus quater, won by Marco Mengoni, closes with over 50 million in advertising sales. Last year’s edition had recorded revenues of 42 million. The same figure was anticipated by Il Sole 24 Ore on 26 February. The Raiplay and Radio 2 components are growing, becoming the segment with the greatest increase in admissions within the bouquet of Rai channels. The Rai Pubblicità concessionaires went into overbooking well in advance, despite the increase in price lists resulting from the excellent audience performance of past editions. The long-range programming – already at the end of Sanremo 2022 Amadeus had two other festivals in the safe – has inspired investors, in light of the great trust they have in the artistic director under contract for one more edition.

The final evening of Sanremo, which crowned Marco Mengoni, was followed on average on Rai 1 by 12 million 25 thousand viewers equal to a 66% share. The average ranges from 21:25 to 1:59 and therefore does not include the proclamation of the winner, nor the moment of reading the letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The first part of the last evening of the festival (from 21.25 to 23.54) was followed by 14 million 423 thousand viewers equal to a 62.7% share; the second (from 11.58 pm to 1.59 am) from 9 million 490 thousand with 73.7%. The data from the unexamined 40 minutes will be available from 13 February. Listening peaks with Depeche Mode and the reading of five on the ballot.

Last year, the final evening of the festival was followed on average by 13 million 205 thousand viewers equal to a 65% share. The first part had gathered 15 million 660 thousand viewers with a 62.1% share, the second 10 million 153 thousand with 72.1%. Overall, it is the most viewed edition since 1995 (63.1% average share). For the target of graduates, average ratings are the highest in the history of the festival.