Home Health ADUC – Health – Article
Health

ADUC – Health – Article

by admin
ADUC – Health – Article
After the new initiative with the launch of paint on the headquarters of the regional council of Tuscany in Florence, the environmental group Ultima Generazione has hit the mark. Many of those with institutional powers who condemned the gesture said they were concerned about the alarm over environmental degradation, on which they themselves acknowledge that they are doing too little.

Well. It means that the Florentine varnish was successful, with a double meaning:
– the environmental alarm is underestimated
– remediation policies are insufficient.

If there hadn’t been paint, would we be here today talking about it?

Not only that, but the institutional representatives (Municipality of Florence and the Region of Tuscany), beyond the declarations on their environmental commitment, what are they doing more and better and, given the dramatic situation, radical about it?

We acknowledge that everyone is an environmentalist and that their programs and actions include many environmental protection initiatives, but these representatives of ours have not asked themselves a question: is what we are doing sufficient and right? A question that they haven’t asked themselves despite the deterioration and the damages are growing dramatically, despite their initiatives and their pronouncements on the matter being daily.

It is here that the varnish of today’s environmentalists plays an important role: it has exposed those who have responsibilities and do not use them efficiently and decisively.

This is why the painting in via Cavour in Florence (and all the others in the world) is not to be condemned, but to be thanked.

See also  "It's dangerous, don't eat it", urgent food recall: you have it in the kitchen

At this point it is a question of understanding and verifying whether our institutional representatives will limit themselves to thanking the forces of order for having stopped the painters or will follow up on what they acknowledge they are doing too little.

At the juncture, paints are welcome, They’re like coffee in the morning.

CHI PAGA BRING
the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)
Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful
DONATE NOW

You may also like

An undeclared allergen, Coop recalls the Rich Minestrone...

Ukraine latest news. Rocket attacks in the night...

Sexually transmitted diseases, for one boy out of...

Mercogliano, the Zeza stops in honor of the...

Rossella Di Fuorti, who died on her birthday...

how to apply and salary Tanta Salute

The eye also wants its part: 8 ways...

Super wagons, as (perhaps) they won’t make any...

It is necessary to resume the anti-institutional struggle....

Meningitis, the symptoms that should alert

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy