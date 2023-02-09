Home Business Sanremo 2023, the Presta case breaks out: the manager who brought Mattarella
Business

Sanremo 2023, the Presta case breaks out: the manager who brought Mattarella

by admin
Sanremo 2023, the Presta case breaks out: the manager who brought Mattarella

Sanremo 2023, storm on the manager of Amadeus Lucio Presta

The case broke out Pay. The controversy over the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in the early evening of San Remo Festival. Wrath of the Board of Rai who remained unaware of the “negotiation” between Lucio Prestamanager of Amadeus e Roberto Benigni, and the staff of the Quirinale.

For the artistic director of the Festival “it is something that enhances the entire company and in their place I would say thanks to anyone who made sure that the president was at the Ariston”, therefore, “instead of blaming him I would go and shake his hand”. The hand is that of Pay, precisely. But like every Festival respect the controversy can not miss. Amadeus underlined that the “negotiation was managed by Giovanni Grasso (in charge of communication at the Quirinale ed) and by Lucio Presta who have known and respected each other for some time”. For the Rai Board of Directors it was a setback.

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: “Shake hands with those who allowed Mattarella to be in Sanremo, don’t blame him”

“I too learned the news at the press conference”, wrote yesterday the president of Rai, Mariella Soldi, to the directors irritated by the lack of information. It is another case of non-involvement of the Viale Mazzini board of directors, after the story of the video message of Zelenskynow become a written text.

From Mattarella they only knew the people who needed to know. The Colle he had asked for maximum confidentiality and therefore a leak of news would have ruined everything. Further away he had been tipped off, but would not play any major roles. On Presta, also manager of Benign, there is no shortage of controversy over the Florentine comedian’s monologue in favor of the Constitution. “There is no need to defend it in Sanremo”, the lapidary criticism of Deputy Prime Minister Salvini.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Cementir Holding: record revenues and EBITDA in 2022,...

Mps closes 2022 with 205 million losses: exoduses...

Eni sponsors the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics

coltan and cobalt: cross and delight of the...

Sanremo, nothing but boom: ratings down compared to...

Opinions and Advice for Investing in This Sector

Sanremo, Benigni celebrates the Constitution: the Tuscan guitto’s...

U.S. stocks close: Federal Reserve officials join forces...

EuroGroup Laminations: From 10 February on Euronext Milan

The Brexit of the Eurobonds: the banks repatriate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy