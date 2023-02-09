Sanremo 2023, storm on the manager of Amadeus Lucio Presta

The case broke out Pay. The controversy over the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in the early evening of San Remo Festival. Wrath of the Board of Rai who remained unaware of the “negotiation” between Lucio Prestamanager of Amadeus e Roberto Benigni, and the staff of the Quirinale.

For the artistic director of the Festival “it is something that enhances the entire company and in their place I would say thanks to anyone who made sure that the president was at the Ariston”, therefore, “instead of blaming him I would go and shake his hand”. The hand is that of Pay, precisely. But like every Festival respect the controversy can not miss. Amadeus underlined that the “negotiation was managed by Giovanni Grasso (in charge of communication at the Quirinale ed) and by Lucio Presta who have known and respected each other for some time”. For the Rai Board of Directors it was a setback.

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: “Shake hands with those who allowed Mattarella to be in Sanremo, don’t blame him”

“I too learned the news at the press conference”, wrote yesterday the president of Rai, Mariella Soldi, to the directors irritated by the lack of information. It is another case of non-involvement of the Viale Mazzini board of directors, after the story of the video message of Zelenskynow become a written text.

From Mattarella they only knew the people who needed to know. The Colle he had asked for maximum confidentiality and therefore a leak of news would have ruined everything. Further away he had been tipped off, but would not play any major roles. On Presta, also manager of Benign, there is no shortage of controversy over the Florentine comedian’s monologue in favor of the Constitution. “There is no need to defend it in Sanremo”, the lapidary criticism of Deputy Prime Minister Salvini.

