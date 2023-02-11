Sanremo: Mazzi, new Rai leaders? Yes, I change the narrative

“Change the top management of Rai? It’s not up to me or just me but I think we will. It is right to change the narrative of the country”. The breaking latest news meets Giamarco Mazzi, Undersecretary for Culture, at the end of his speech at the Siae house in Sanremo. His is a particular perspective because for about ten years he worked behind the scenes of the festival, also with Amadeus in preparation for the current edition, as artistic director or co-director. “I believe that if one refers to what happened in previous years with the changes of government, and I would not trivialize speaking of spoil systems but of cultural models that change, when a political force which is also the expression of a cultural area arrives at the government of By the will of the citizens, a country can express its leaders who continue a path by making their own proposal. I find it the most natural thing in the world.”

Will Stefano Coletta still be director of entertainment given the brilliant results obtained with Sanremo? “I won’t name names because then we’re talking about people I’m linked to by personal relationships, even friendships. I don’t find anything strange about it because I think it’s a way of enriching the story of our country, the story of our country, by involving different people, then maybe the current managers will have other positions in which to express their talent”. A firm point for Mazzi is that Sanremo remains Rai’s because, he says after the possibility of interest from a private group has emerged, the festival is “this event because it is done by Rai, it’s not like a soccer World Cup chee can be played by several braoadcasters”.

The undersecretary also addresses the most poisonous passages, from a political point of view, of this festival.

On Rosa Chemical, “my dear friend Maddalena Morgante (the Fdi deputy who criticized the young artist in the Chamber of Deputies) made a mistake and I also told her privately. I told her that I grew up with the music of Renato Zero and David Bowie. I am a ‘little mouse’ and, jokingly, I told her ‘Look, I didn’t grow up so badly’. After all, Zero, after being very transgressive, took sides against drugs and abortion”. Are traditional families missing from the festival? “You know when they say silent majorities… But Amadeus did well with some mistakes and above all he has the merit of having achieved great results ”. Among what he didn’t like was Fedez’s performance. “Once the provocations were authentic and came from Pasolini, Celentano, Bene. Great artists with a very important history that they almost had the right to provoke. Today there is the marketing of provocations: Fedez is a commercial artist who makes provocations from the sponsor’s ship. I have no hatred towards him, his human story has struck me a lot but I believe that an artist shouldn’t embarrass those who give him the opportunity to express himself, he has betrayed the pact of trust with Rai. We are all Italians, why do we have to trip ourselves up like this?”.

Sanremo 2023: Amadeus, I would not allow a politician to tell me what to do

“I would never let any politician tell me what to do,” he said Amadeus at a press conference after having reiterated that he has never received pressure in his experience in Sanremo

Sanremo 2023: Coletta (Rai), ‘we didn’t know that Fedez would have snatched Bignami photos’

Stefano Coletta: “We were absolutely unaware of the fact that Fedez would have torn the photo of Deputy Minister Bignami” – “We had received a text of Fedez’s freestyle well in advance but it wasn’t the one he then staged. We learned in the run-up to the broadcast that he had decided to modify it and that he had refused to deliver the new text” , explained the Prime Time entertainment director, Stefano Coletta, in response to the controversy aroused by the rapper’s performance, for which Fdi has asked for the resignation of those responsible. “With respect to all the performances – Coletta underlined – our invitation has always been not to make political references, even though there is no obligation of a level playing field, however there are electoral appointments in Lombardy and Lazio. And this is the reason why the day afterwards I strongly dissociated myself from what Fedez did”.

Sanremo 2023, FdI attacks Rai: “It was political killing, who knew about Fedez leave”

“It is scandalous that Rai has consented to the unworthy show of Fedez against a deputy minister. The newspaper LaVerità this morning delights us among other things with new details, which some obviously hoped would go quietly. The show of the rapper, champion of anti-fascism and avenger, was not a surprising improvisation, with Ragged photo of Undersecretary Bignami live, from which Rai promptly dissociated itself, but tested before being broadcast and studied at the table. The only change from the tests? Avoid waving the photo upside down, Piazzale Loreto style. So Rai knew and didn’t stop this antics, indeed it proved to be complicit and complacent, with successive and mendacious distancing. We want clarity on this matter: anyone who is not capable of guaranteeing pluralism on public TV will have to leave their post”. explains Elisabetta Gardini, deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber.

Virtually all the main exponents of the prime minister’s party follow the same line. “Rai’s double standard is no longer acceptable. Fedez’s attacks on a deputy minister, complete with a torn up live photo, were not an improvised surprise, but a real political killer of which Rai’s top management was aware and which they have complacently allowed. Is this democracy? We ask Rai’s top management for clarity because having allowed its performance reveals complicity with respect to a real ad personam attack which is far from the constitutional and democratic values ​​that are so much boasted of on that stage”, the words of Manlio Messina, deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber.

“It is clear that the top management of Rai were aware of what would have happened, otherwise, if they had not been aware of it, it would be even more serious. There are therefore two scenarios: either an attack on the institutions endorsed by the top management who then lied saying they knew nothing, or the total absence of controls and control of what happens on public TV, which it is fair to reiterate is not anyone’s property, but it belongs to all citizens who, with their fees, guarantee the generous salaries of top management and artists. A press conference won’t be enough to sweep the dust under the carpet this time, an apology won’t be enough, but the only act that would restore the decorum of public service would be resignation “. Says the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Marco Lisei.

“Rai knew the content of Fedez’s show, staged on the Sanremo stage, but did nothing to avoid it. This would emerge from the reconstructions published today in La Verità. If this were confirmed, there would be extremes for the top management of the Italian radio and television company to leave their posts immediately. It is therefore necessary that the top management themselves take account of the dynamics of the facts and that, in the event of responsibility, draw the consequences with their resignation. Whoever runs such an important public body cannot escape the relevance of personal attacks on political exponents, moreover, two days after a vote involving a quarter of Italian voters”. said the president of the senators of the Brothers of Italy, Lucio Malan.

Sanremo: Malpezzi (Pd), ‘Fdi calls for Rai executives to resign? Breathe Minculpop’

“The request for the resignation by Fdi of Rai executives is paradoxical responsible for Fedez’s performance: on stage he didn’t say or show anything that wasn’t already public and well-known. Does Fdi intend to govern by limiting freedom of expression? He blows Minculpop air … “. So on Twitter the president of the senators of the Pd Simona Malpezzi replies to some statements by Fdi executives.

Mengoni pigliatutto in Sanremo 2023, also wins the cover evening

The very favorite Marco Mengoni, at the top of the provisional ranking, also wins the evening dedicated to covers and duets with the execution of an iconic classic such as “Let it be” in the company of the Kingdom Choir gospel choir. Amadeus and Gianni Morandi, this time accompanied by the actress Chiara Francini, presents twenty-eight repropositions of songs drawn from a time span that goes from 1960 to 2009.

Many artists have chosen to sing their own or their guest’s songs. Curious, however, the choices of those few who have decided to take risks, in particular Colapesce Dimartino with Carla Bruni in “Azzurro” by Adriano Celentano; the Coma_Things with the Baustelles in “It will be because I love you” by Ricchi e Poveri; Rosa Chemical with Rose Villain in Gianna Nannini’s “America”; and then Shari with Salmo in a sugar medley. More heavyweight medleys are dedicated to Eros Ramazzotti ed Edoardo Bennato, on stage to retrace them together with – respectively – Last e Leo Gassman. The most thunderous applause, however, is for Georgia ed Elisa. After the controversies and numerous appeals from the world of politics, the Festival has dedicated a space to Remembrance Daywhich falls on February 10. Amadeus has read one of the most dramatic passages of “The girl with the suitcase” by Egea Haffner, one of the most famous testimonies of the drama of the exiles of Istria and Dalmatia, and mentions the tragedy of the sinkholes and the exodus. There is also room for another anti-government lash, this time good-natured, by the usual Fedezwhich invites Giorgia Meloni to legalize marijuana after the Article 31 medley. Guests of the fourth evening Peppino DiCapri, who receives the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the cast of Mare Fuori. On the external stage and on the ship of Sanremo Takagi and Ketra e List Representative. Mengoni remains first in the standings Marco Mengoni increasingly leader. Still first in the general classification, he ahead of Ultimo, Lazza, Mr. Rain and Giorgia. From sixth to twenty-eighth place, the ranking continues with Tananai, Madame, Rosa Chemical, Elodie, Colapesce and Dimartino, Grignani, Coma Cose, Moda, Article 31, Lda, Leo Gassman, Paola and Chiara, Ariete, Mara Sattei, Colla zio, Gianmaria, Country cousins, Levante, Olly, Anna Oxa, Will, Shari, Sethu.

