Well done Simone Consonni, and another Italian medal arrives at the European track championships in Grenchen in Switzerland. In the Omnium, an Olympic specialty, the rider from Bergamo is a great protagonist, he fights in every sprint and even gains a lap, but he has to bow to the superiority of the Frenchman Benjamin Thomas, his teammate at Cofidis: 162 points to 146. Bronze in the British Perret with 136. One figure: the 100 laps (25 km) were completed in 27’32”, at an average of 54.479 km/h. Consonni, 28, had already won two golds in the team pursuit and in the points race, and is a candidate to be Italy’s point man in the Omnium at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In total there are already five blue medals: there is gold for Milan in the individual pursuit and silver for the women’s quartet.