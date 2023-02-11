The excellent protagonist from Bergamo in the fourth round, the points race: only the Frenchman Thomas (162 points to 146), his teammate in Cofidis, beats him. Bronze to the Briton Perret (136). It is the third medal for Consonni, the fifth for Italy
Well done Simone Consonni, and another Italian medal arrives at the European track championships in Grenchen in Switzerland. In the Omnium, an Olympic specialty, the rider from Bergamo is a great protagonist, he fights in every sprint and even gains a lap, but he has to bow to the superiority of the Frenchman Benjamin Thomas, his teammate at Cofidis: 162 points to 146. Bronze in the British Perret with 136. One figure: the 100 laps (25 km) were completed in 27’32”, at an average of 54.479 km/h. Consonni, 28, had already won two golds in the team pursuit and in the points race, and is a candidate to be Italy’s point man in the Omnium at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In total there are already five blue medals: there is gold for Milan in the individual pursuit and silver for the women’s quartet.
February 11, 2023 (change February 11, 2023 | 19:55)
© breaking latest news