Saras’ Board of Directors today approved the accounts as at 30 September 2022, providing extremely positive numbers. The refining company ended the period under review with revenues of € 11.97 billion, an increase of 105% compared to the € 5.84 billion obtained in the same period in the previous year. All the economic indicators have risen positively, as indicated by the management symptom of the current scenario that has favored the commodity sector.

On the sidelines of the Board, the Chairman, Dott. Massimo Moratti, commented: “In the third quarter we recorded very positive results: the oil scenario in fact confirmed the high demand for refined products, to which our Group was able to respond with extreme flexibility. , maximizing the work to meet the needs of the market and guarantee energy security in Italy and beyond “.

