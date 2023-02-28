Four workers of Portovesme srl, in Sardinia, entrenched themselves on the chimney of the KSS plant at a height of 100 meters

Four workers of Portovesme srl, in Sulcis, have taken refuge on the chimney of the KSS plant at a height of 100 metres. There protest is game to make the theme of the expensive energy and the shutdown of almost all the plants of Portovesme srl that would put 1,300 jobs at risk.

As reported by Ansa, the procurement workers are in a permanent assembly, in the square of Portovesme srl, with supervision in the procurement reception desk, where some tents have also been placed.

“This is not a joke, but it is an action in support of the disputes and initiatives implemented up to now by the RSU and the trade unions. At this point we need to have an urgent meeting at the ministry to open a national comparison with all the interlocutors sitting at the same table and find a solution right away on the energy front. Reassurances are not enough, but serious and strong commitments are needed to get us off”, reads Ansa.

Emanuele Madeddo Filctem-CgilVincenzo Lai Femca Cisl by Pierluigi Loi Uiltec Uil they said: “Solidarity to the workers who have undertaken this initiative a job advocacy. It is clear that the issue to be resolved is that of energy, unfortunately we do not register any progress of the institutions. By sharing the workers’ document, we urgently ask for a meeting with the competent minister”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

