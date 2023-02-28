Home World Iran, IAEA warning on stocks of enriched uranium: they would be 18 times over the limit
Iran, IAEA warning on stocks of enriched uranium: they would be 18 times over the limit

Iran, IAEA warning on stocks of enriched uranium: they would be 18 times over the limit

Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium are 18 times over the limit established in the international nuclear deal signed in 2015, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported.

In particular, the stocks of enriched uranium of the Islamic Republic amounted to 3,760.8 kg on 12 February against 3,673.7 in October, i.e. more than 18 times the limit set in the 2015 agreement (JCPOA). This is just a few days after the meeting of the board of governors and the visit to Tehran by general manager Rafael Grossi.

In Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found particles of uranium enriched to 83.7%, just below the 90% needed to produce a nuclear bomb. This is what we read in a report by the agency. The IAEA has announced that “discussions are still ongoing” to determine the origin of these particles. Tehran claimed that it was “involuntary fluctuations” during the uranium enrichment process.

