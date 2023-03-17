Anti-Papeete coordination of the oppositions is born in Rimini

At the CGIL congress in Rimini the “Anti-Papeete Coordination” was born, that is, a permanent confrontation of the oppositions on some key issues starting with work. Pd secretary Elly Schlein has launched the idea of ​​a table of oppositions even “outside this congress”, but all the others accept willingly.

Schlein appeal to dialogue, ok Conte, Fratoianni and Calenda

“I think the comparison needs to continue, I wouldn’t give it a particular name or a particular shape. I believe that we should continue this comparison that we made today”, said the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein to Giuseppe Conte, Nicola Fratoianni and Carlo Calenda, during the debate on the stage of the CGIL congress. The general go-ahead came from the leaders of the other parties, solicited by the moderator Lucia Annunziata. “I’d start right away, we’re already late”, replied Fratoianni. “I believe that the goal of each force that has a progressive vocation is to beat the conservative right-wing forces, therefore any tool of dialogue is the premise for these objectives”, Conte opened.

A comparison “on the merits there must always be, there is never an ideological foreclosure”, Calenda said. “This is not a National Liberation Committee, because ‘we are in a democracy. There are points that deeply divide us and others on which we can work together and we have a duty to do so,” she added. “I suggest you call it the coordination of the anti Papetee”, she suggested, closing the confrontation, Annunziata.

Centre-left, Conte: time for dialogue but premature to talk about alliances

And if the dialogue goes well, talking about alliances is premature. It is the position of Giuseppe Conte with respect to the proposal for dialogue advanced by Elly Schlein from the stage of the CGIL congress. “They are abstract speeches would he govern with this or that, let’s start with these 4 great pacts” on work, health, school and inequalities e “we try to build content that can give us a common marching horizon and then from there we will see if there is a perimeter”, explained the M5s leader, speaking to reporters at the end of the debate. “Speaking of an alliance – he adds – means anticipating an absolutely premature prospect of structuring forces, this is the moment for dialogue, confrontation and the elaboration of concrete solutions”.

Taxman: Landini, I’m tired of paying for those who don’t pay

The tax issue “is the bottom line: I say it very bluntly, the country is on its feet with the taxes paid by employees and pensioners. I’m pissed off, I’m not into it anymore that it’s me who pays taxes even for those who don’t pay them, when they could pay more than me”. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, during the meeting with the leaders of the opposition at the congress, amid applause and a standing ovation from the audience. The taxman is “the new citizenship pact”, he adds.

Tax: Schlein, expensive reform. It favors those who are better off

“We have seen some things on the tax reform, the most worrying in perspective is the flat tax: they remove an income tax bracket making our system flatter”. Elly Schlein, speaking in the debate with the leaders of the opposition parties at the CGIL congress. “This reform is very expensive, it favors those who are better off: those with higher incomes will see the greatest gain”, she maintained. “We must work towards greater progressivity in our tax system. Going to hit rents and the climate issue: the polluter pays,” she concluded.

